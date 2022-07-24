ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Smuggling Vietnamese Nationals Into US

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago

A Hudson Valley man already in prison for sex crimes will serve additional time after admitting that he smuggled Vietnamese nationals into the US for profit.

Orange County resident Marlon Lainez-Velasquez, age 48, of Newburgh, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday, July 22 in federal court in Plattsburgh.

It followed his previous guilty plea to charges of alien smuggling.

Federal prosecutors said Lainez-Velasquez admitted to driving to the border in Burke in May 2021, where he helped smuggle five Vietnamese nationals into the United States from Canada.

He admitted that he did so in exchange for payment.

US District Judge Mae D’Agostino ordered that Lainez-Velasquez serve his federal prison term once he finishes serving a 6-year term for a state sex abuse conviction.

Comments / 1

jarome schin
4d ago

please find these people and save them. put them on a plane and fly them wherever they want to go in the US give them a free cell phone and credit card. and sign them up for public assistance.

Reply
3
 

