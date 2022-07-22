ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: The Quarterbacks

By Carlos Nazario
fullpresscoverage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur series previewing the Chicago Bears training camp continues as we look at the quarterbacks. Did the team do enough to help Justin Fields and do they have a good backup plan?. As the Chicago Bears inch closer to the start of training camp we continue our series previewing...

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jets switch Mekhi Becton to right tackle from left side

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side. George Fant, who took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year, will remain at that spot. “It don’t really matter to me,” a noticeably slimmed-down Becton said. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different. Different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, so it’s a work in progress.”
NFL
Sportico

Sports TV Has Been Slow to Embrace FAST Channels

Click here to read the full article. Note: The following is based upon content from Variety Intelligence Platform’s special report devoted to exploring free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), available exclusively to subscribers. Sports are a key genre on FAST, accounting for 117 distinct channels as of July 2022.   Yet while sports channels are numerous—as they are on cable—the reality of FAST is very different. Many major sports leagues and brands lack a presence, be they cable networks, leagues or digital brands that could easily cross over.   What does exist in the world of sports FAST is a cornucopia of channels making...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy