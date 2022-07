BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Venice Dolphins flag football team played in the Under the Lights National Championship tournament at IMG Academy this weekend. Each team had to win their grade division from their city league to be invited to the tournament, the Dolphins represented the 3rd/4th grade division. It was the largest tournament that Under the Lights has had yet, as there were 28 teams from across the country in the 3rd/4th grade age group alone.

VENICE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO