Dr. Mike Freeman Tells TMZ Why Kim Burrell Will Not Step Down After Offensive Comments

By Cheryl Jackson
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


According to TMZ, Kim Burrell ,  came under fire for insensitive comments made in church, will NOT step down — she’ll be ministering again after deep introspection and counsel from her pastor. Kim and Pastor Dr. Mike Freeman
of Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Maryland, tell TMZ … the backlash won’t silence her, because she believes speaking to the congregation is her calling from God. Rest assured, though, Kim knows she crossed a line last weekend … and says Pastor Freeman, and others, will make sure she doesn’t have a repeat performance.In case you missed it, Kim went viral for last weekend’s sermon where she referred to people as “broke” and “ugly,” among other tasteless labels. Kim says the remarks were made in “jest,” but most folks on social media didn’t buy that — even after she put out a written apology. Since her gaffe in the pulpit, Kim has posted a remorseful video, saying she just wants folks to see her heart. She told us the most important thing she wants folks to know is she’s sorry and takes full responsibility for her actions.


