It has been exactly four weeks since the news broke that Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade despite having four years left on his contract. Durant, who has played just 90 games in his three seasons with the Nets, could be the centerpiece of one of the biggest superstar trades in recent memory -- or his trade demand could end up being a strange footnote in what ends up being a lengthy tenure in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO