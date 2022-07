The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) has passed a pair of MMA rule changes, including one that could make a major impact in fights. On Wednesday at its annual conference, the ABC approved a rule that would give fighters on the receiving end of an eye poke five minutes to recover before the referee must restart the action, according to MMA rules committee chairman Andy Foster, who is also the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive officer. Foster said the change should take effect immediately, as early as UFC 277 on Saturday in Dallas, a card regulated by the Texas Department Licensing and Regulation.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO