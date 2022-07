The public is being asked to help find a missing individual from Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, Blake Millard has been missing since Friday afternoon. He was last seen on Adams Street wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. He weighs 145 pounds and is about five-foot and eight inches tall. Jefferson resident Christy Smithson is a family friend and says Millard struggles with mental health issues. She is also organizing a search party that starts at 12:30pm at the shelter house by the skating park.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO