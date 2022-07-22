ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Source: Two dead, K9 shot during officer-involved incident in near Jacksonville Zoo

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Zoo says the incident happened...

www.wtsp.com

News4Jax.com

1 of 2 men found shot on Westside dies: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men found shot last week in two different locations on the city’s Westside has died, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. According to Sgt. White, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at the scene of a person shot on Cassat Avenue around 1:45 p.m. July 18. He said that a short time later, a call came in about a person shot on Labelle Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies say

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges for the selling and dealing of methamphetamine. Additionally, he is awaiting trial for an August 2020 vehicle burglary. Malik Warthen, 43, of West 18th St., Jacksonville, also known as “Ghost,” was arrested July 7 at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a narcotics transaction with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office confidential informant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit by car on Southside; JRFD reports serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning in the Windy Hill neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Around 9:15 a.m., JFRD tweeted it responded to a traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road. At...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 1 dead, 4 injured in overnight Kings Road crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman died in an overnight crash near of Hogan’s Creek and Lavilla School of the Arts. STORY: Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcycle, California Highway Patrol confirms. At around 9:30 a.m., investigators believe an SUV...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Two men charged following shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester St.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were arrested following a shooting on July 14 in Brunswick. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester Street around 6:30 p.m. They say two different cars were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of Gloucester Street and Martin...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

JSO safely locates missing man on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man who was reported missing on the city’s westside Monday afternoon has now been located safe. No other details on where he was located were released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Report: 15-year-old not facing charges in incident at Oceanway home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Monday obtained an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which reveals additional information about a situation at a home in Oceanway. The report indicates the Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Kaylor Lane after getting a call from someone at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested in undetermined death of woman on Biscayne Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Through the course of their investigation, Homicide Detectives have identified 33-year-old Bursey Jerome Armstrong as the suspect in the undetermined death on Biscayne Blvd. The suspect was subsequently arrested for 2nd Degree Murder and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

