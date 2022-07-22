Source: Two dead, K9 shot during officer-involved incident in near Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified three suspects who were involved in Friday’s police pursuit and subsequent shootout that happened near the Jacksonville Zoo. Their names are De’Shaun Lockett, Tyjarius Holton and Robert Motley. Lockett and Holton were pronounced deceased by gunfire, police say....
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re hearing from residents of the neighborhood where Friday’s dramatic car chase began. Action News Jax first told you about the chase and subsequent shootout Friday afternoon, which left two suspects dead and a JSO K9 in critical condition. Police said this whole episode...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police now say that a woman who was found dead in an apartment in the Mission Pointe complex in Jacksonville was murdered. Bursey Jerome Armstrong, 33, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Police have not released details on how...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The teenager arrested following a hostage situation in Jacksonville Saturday was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, and does not face charges as a result of the incident, according to a police report. Jacksonville police say they were called to a home in the 2600 block...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men found shot last week in two different locations on the city’s Westside has died, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. According to Sgt. White, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at the scene of a person shot on Cassat Avenue around 1:45 p.m. July 18. He said that a short time later, a call came in about a person shot on Labelle Street.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family in the Commonwealth neighborhood said they escaped injury after a car smashed into their home Monday night. JFRD confirmed that two people were transported to the hospital from this accident. STORY: Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024. Action News Jax...
A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges for the selling and dealing of methamphetamine. Additionally, he is awaiting trial for an August 2020 vehicle burglary. Malik Warthen, 43, of West 18th St., Jacksonville, also known as “Ghost,” was arrested July 7 at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a narcotics transaction with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office confidential informant.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning in the Windy Hill neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Around 9:15 a.m., JFRD tweeted it responded to a traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road. At...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother of two, with a third on the way, was murdered Saturday night in what friends described as a case of domestic violence. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene Saturday at Mission Pointe Apartments in North Jacksonville where they found the body of Ta’Sheka Young.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman died in an overnight crash near of Hogan’s Creek and Lavilla School of the Arts. STORY: Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcycle, California Highway Patrol confirms. At around 9:30 a.m., investigators believe an SUV...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third person in the car that was involved in a deadly police pursuit appeared in court on Saturday. Robert Motley is being charged with a third-degree felony of drug possession and held on $75,000 bond. A public defender who representing Motley told a judge he...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Jacksonville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal industrial accident at a construction site in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County, the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the incident report, Joshua Longley of Jacksonville was...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man deemed responsible for a multi-vehicle accident that caused a Clay County man to lose both legs and multiple fingers has been charged with careless driving, a police report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office shows.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were arrested following a shooting on July 14 in Brunswick. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester Street around 6:30 p.m. They say two different cars were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of Gloucester Street and Martin...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot can go wrong in a rental unit such as plumbing, air conditioning and bad neighbors. Smell generally isn't a problem. That's not the case for folks living in a Southside apartment complex. People living there say police removed a badly decomposed body Saturday afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol say that Sunday at approximately 4 a.m. on State Road 20, a vehicle was traveling west when a pedestrian stepped into the path of the moving vehicle. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The right side of the front...
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man who was reported missing on the city’s westside Monday afternoon has now been located safe. No other details on where he was located were released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is putting out a call for help, hoping to fill dispatcher positions, so when you call for help, someone is there to pick up the phone. Last week, Action News Jax revealed the agency has 40 vacancies, which is a 200%...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Monday obtained an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which reveals additional information about a situation at a home in Oceanway. The report indicates the Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Kaylor Lane after getting a call from someone at the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Through the course of their investigation, Homicide Detectives have identified 33-year-old Bursey Jerome Armstrong as the suspect in the undetermined death on Biscayne Blvd. The suspect was subsequently arrested for 2nd Degree Murder and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0