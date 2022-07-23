Noah Schnapp Created A Vegan Alternative To Nutella, So Obviouslyyy I Had To Try It

It was another day at the park for this TikToker and his dog named Coco. That is until Coco ran off and found something in the bushes. When the creator, known as @marksteenadamson, went to investigate, he saw what Coco discovered - a crying baby squirrel that has fallen out of the tree. He couldn't leave the poor little thing behind, so he decides to take it home. And no, he didn't take it to the vet or animal sanctuary because this type of squirrel is not native to the UK and therefore considered vermin. He didn't want to risk the chance of this little squirrel getting put down. So to his house, they go!

