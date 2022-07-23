Noah Schnapp Created A Vegan Alternative To Nutella, So Obviouslyyy I Had To Try It

Related
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
I Tried Popeyes Vs. KFC Fried Chicken & I’ve Settled The Ultimate Debate As A True Southerner
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. As a foodie born and raised in Savannah, GA, fried chicken was an essential part of my food pyramid growing up. This...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
National Ice Cream Day 2022: Free Ice Cream, Sweet Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cold Stone
National Ice Cream Day is July 17. And if you're a fan of the frozen dessert then it's your day too, because ice cream shops and manufacturers are offering giveaways, discounts and other goodies to celebrate. President Ronald Reagan inaugurated the celebration in 1984, designating July as National Ice Cream...
$3 Chipotle burrito ordering hack goes viral on TikTok: 'See the amount of food'
If burritos are your go-to order at Chipotle, there’s a hack that can apparently save you money. Wyaleena Ahmed, a TikTok user and self-described "tech girl" from Boston, shared a video on how she manages to get a burrito order for $3 on the Chipotle App. On average, Chipotle...
Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe
Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
pethelpful.com
Man's Story of Rescuing a Crying Baby Squirrel Is Touching People's Hearts
It was another day at the park for this TikToker and his dog named Coco. That is until Coco ran off and found something in the bushes. When the creator, known as @marksteenadamson, went to investigate, he saw what Coco discovered - a crying baby squirrel that has fallen out of the tree. He couldn't leave the poor little thing behind, so he decides to take it home. And no, he didn't take it to the vet or animal sanctuary because this type of squirrel is not native to the UK and therefore considered vermin. He didn't want to risk the chance of this little squirrel getting put down. So to his house, they go!
IN THIS ARTICLE
21 Fan Reactions That Sum Up The Shocking Season 2 Opener Of "American Horror Stories"
Get ready for a new set of nightmares.
I tried 8 popular Alfredo sauces, and a common, affordable brand beat out the tasty $9 jar
I compared eight store-bought Alfredo sauces from brands including Rao's, Classico, and Ragu. The Kroger-brand Alfredo sauce was the most disappointing and had almost no flavor at all. My favorites were Rao's, which had a rich flavor, and Classico, which had a great texture and price.
Food Network
Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day
While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
28 Reactions To "Wakanda Forever" That Prove It Might Be The Best MCU Film Yet
Representation matters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19 Seriously Funny Parents Who Have Failed Before No Doubt, But Never, Ever Like This
They were NOT expecting their days to go like this.
Taco Bell Customers Are Loving The Original Menu At Its Hawaii Locations
Eager Taco Bell fans are sure to always stay on top of its ever-changing menu so they might get the chance to try one of the popular fast food chain's limited-time offers. You can hope for discontinued Taco Bell fan favorites like the syrup-drenched Waffle Taco, seasoned Nacho Fries, and Beefy Crunch Burrito to make a return. And who can forget the recent comeback of the beloved Mexican Pizza that had the internet excitedly buzzing, only become temporarily unavailabl mere weeks later because demand was higher than anticipated (via Twitter).
Dashing Romeo the cat labelled “too ugly to love" is proving his haters wrong
It wasn’t looking good for Romeo the cat. According to the locals, the fuzzy feline had watched his siblings all find homes, yet he was left behind because of his appearance. That was until Laura Llácer came along. The director and co-founder of Santuario Campsón Animal, an animal shelter...
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
Dwayne Johnson Discussed What It Was Like Bringing "Black Adam" To Comic-Con 2022 And How Excited He Is For The Film
Dwayne Johnson explained how Black Adam became a labor of love alongside director Jaume Collet-Serra.
BuzzFeed
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0