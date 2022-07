Temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s and it felt 105-110° Tuesday afternoon, so the showers and storms that popped up were welcomed by most. A heat advisory has been issued one last time for this current heat spell as it will still feel as hot as 105° on Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms will fire up in the afternoon and evening, but more widespread rain will impact the Mid South on Thursday. Cooler weather and more rain will move in on Friday and likely stick around all weekend long behind Thursday nights cold front. We will chat more about it and have the rest of your forecast coming up here.

