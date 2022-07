BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Mud Creek/Sand Creek Drainage Area, T. J. Patterson Arm, Hyde Park Phase 3 Reconstruction. Notice is hereby given that the Hamilton County Drainage Board at its regular meeting July 25, 2022 adopted the reconstruction report of the Surveyor and the Amended Schedule of damages and assessments including annual assessment for periodic maintenance, finding that the costs, damages and expense of the proposed improvement would be less than the benefits which will result to the owner of lands benefited thereby.

