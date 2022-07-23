ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory remains for the Hudson Valley as temps reach over 90

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Hot and humid weather continues. Stray p.m. storms possible. Heat advisory in place through Sunday night.

WHAT'S NEXT : A hot weekend is expected. White Plains could rival the daily record high of 95 degrees on Sunday. We're forecasting 96. The heat wave ends after Monday with gusty storms. Above average temperatures continue next week, but much cooler than the past few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says dangerously hot and humid weather is expected this weekend.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY - HEAT ALERT: Mainly sunny. Hot and humid - Highs around 94. Lows around 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XClIl_0gq8Kec600

SUNDAY- HEAT ALERT: Sun and clouds - hot and humid - chance for a late-day shower or storm. Record-high temperatures expected. Highs around 96. Feels like 100. Lows around 76.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGD1u_0gq8Kec600

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90 degrees. Heat Index Values may still approach 100 before storms arrive. Overnight lows around 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO57I_0gq8Kec600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeiwG_0gq8Kec600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rudft_0gq8Kec600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zigv5_0gq8Kec600

TUESDAY : A mix of sun and clouds. Less Humid. High of 85. Low of 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9Ye9_0gq8Kec600

