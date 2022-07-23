HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory remains for the Hudson Valley as temps reach over 90

WHAT'S NEW: Hot and humid weather continues. Stray p.m. storms possible. Heat advisory in place through Sunday night.

WHAT'S NEXT : A hot weekend is expected. White Plains could rival the daily record high of 95 degrees on Sunday. We're forecasting 96. The heat wave ends after Monday with gusty storms. Above average temperatures continue next week, but much cooler than the past few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says dangerously hot and humid weather is expected this weekend.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY - HEAT ALERT: Mainly sunny. Hot and humid - Highs around 94. Lows around 75.

SUNDAY- HEAT ALERT: Sun and clouds - hot and humid - chance for a late-day shower or storm. Record-high temperatures expected. Highs around 96. Feels like 100. Lows around 76.

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90 degrees. Heat Index Values may still approach 100 before storms arrive. Overnight lows around 70.

TUESDAY : A mix of sun and clouds. Less Humid. High of 85. Low of 65.



