Tahoe City, CA

Lake Tahoe town is seeing new development — and locals are pleased

By Julie Brown
 4 days ago
Change is coming to a small Lake Tahoe town, and this time, residents are cautiously optimistic. Located on the lake’s northwestern shore, Tahoe City is a one-stoplight kind of town — and proud of it. It has a small-town feel, with locally owned businesses, a tiny elementary school on the hill...

Guest
4d ago

That’s the way we like it up here. This is not a city; leave big developments out of our mountain towns. We are not interested in becoming like the Bay Area. Our tourists come here to escape the cement jungle. Let’s not create another one up here.

Clancy Malley
3d ago

They are going to ruin the Lake and what we have all loved for years. All for money.

