1 dead, 6 injured in shooting outside large event in downtown Renton

Police respond to shooting in downtown Renton.

RENTON, Wash. — One man was killed and six others were injured in a shooting in downtown Renton early Saturday, according to the Renton Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Logan Avenue South after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man who was badly injured.

Police and medics moved him to a more secure location where they attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

Six other victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

About 50 officers from multiple agencies and fire personnel responded to the scene where there was a reportedly large and agitated crowd.

Officers say their initial investigation indicates that a dispute outside of a large gathering at a rental venue led to gunfire, possibly by multiple suspects.

Residents in the area reportedly told police that they heard an argument, then a large number of gunshots. Police have yet to determine what caused the argument.

Police told KIRO 7 that an event with performers from multiple places — including from out of state — was being held at the rental hall at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, according to Renton police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Barfield at (425) 430-7534, referencing case number 22-7518.

This is an ongoing investigation.

