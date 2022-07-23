ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MI

SpartanNash tries to break Guinness World Record for most food products used to spell out a word

By Daniel Shular
MLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpartanNash tries to break Guinness World Record for most food products used to spell out a word. Each food product is hand counted as SpartanNash interns wait to find out if they broke a world record by spelling out "SPARTANNASH" by using the most food products to spell out a word...

www.mlive.com

MLive.com

Local Marketplace

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT SAGINAW COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-143263-DE PATRICK J. McGRAW Court address: 111 S. MICHIGAN AVE. SAGINAW, MI 48602 Court telephone no.: (989) 790-5279 Estate of LaWANDA LYNN KLONOWSKI, DECEASED. Date of Birth: November 23, 1944. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, LaWANDA LYNN KLONOWSKI, DECEASED, died January 02, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to MICHELLE KAMALOSKI, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 111 S. MICHIGAN AVE., SAGINAW, MI 48602 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: July 24, 2022. LAW OFFICE OF CAROL M. THOMAS JIM THOMAS P75072 5191 HAMPTON PLACE SAGINAW MI 48604 (989) 793-2300 MICHELLE KAMALOSKI 6979 TROWBRIDGE SAGINAW, MI 48603 (989) 293-3484.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

CMU football coach Jim McElwain suffers seizure

The Mid-American Conference Football Media Day will be one coach short Tuesday. Central Michigan University coach Jim McElwain suffered a seizure Sunday, the university announced Monday. According to a tweet by McElwain, “all the tests have come back good.”. The media day is Tuesday in Cleveland. Assistant coach Robb...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Three Bay City area teams rolling at Little League state tournaments

BAY CITY, MI -- The Bay City area’s three remaining Little League baseball teams are all sitting in a good position heading into the final round of pool play at the Major Baseball, age 11-under and age 10-under state tournaments. Action continues Sunday and all three have a chance...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Why Michigan State is best fit for 4-star OL Clay Wedin

It was Clay Wedin’s first official visit and first trip to Michigan State. The 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Fla., only spent 48 hours on campus last month but that was enough. “I really probably made up my mind, to be honest, right at...
EAST LANSING, MI

