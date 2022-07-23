SpartanNash tries to break Guinness World Record for most food products used to spell out a word

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT SAGINAW COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-143263-DE PATRICK J. McGRAW Court address: 111 S. MICHIGAN AVE. SAGINAW, MI 48602 Court telephone no.: (989) 790-5279 Estate of LaWANDA LYNN KLONOWSKI, DECEASED. Date of Birth: November 23, 1944. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, LaWANDA LYNN KLONOWSKI, DECEASED, died January 02, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to MICHELLE KAMALOSKI, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 111 S. MICHIGAN AVE., SAGINAW, MI 48602 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: July 24, 2022. LAW OFFICE OF CAROL M. THOMAS JIM THOMAS P75072 5191 HAMPTON PLACE SAGINAW MI 48604 (989) 793-2300 MICHELLE KAMALOSKI 6979 TROWBRIDGE SAGINAW, MI 48603 (989) 293-3484.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO