Weiser, ID

Fire crews put out grass fire on 95

signalamerican.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weiser Rural Fire Department responded to a grass fire today that occurred at...

signalamerican.com

KTVB

18-year-old drowns in Yellow Pine campground

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — An 18-year-old man drowned at a campground on Saturday after he told his family he was going for a swim. Japheth Schrock of Mesa was camping with his family in the Ice Hole campground in Yellow Pine. Schrock told his family he was going...
YELLOW PINE, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Details on I-84 crash near Baker last week and non-crash related arrest

BAKER COUNTY – Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-84 at Baker City late last week the resulted in the arrest of a Florida man. According to reports from Oregon State Police in Baker County, on 7/22/22 at approximately 1:28PM a two vehicle rear end collision occurred near mile post 308 on I-84 in Baker County. Preliminary investigation showed that the red Freightliner CMV was traveling at an extremely slow speed due to a mechanical issue with the CMV combination. A second CMV came upon the first and struck it in the rear of the trailer as he was not able to stop in time due to the speed discrepancy. The cab of the second CMV was dislodged from the chassis and came to a rest in the center media with the driver still inside. All occupants were transported to the hospital via ground ambulance.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Post Register

32-year-old Nampa man attacked neighbor and was shot

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 32-year-old Nampa man died after going to his neighbor's house, attacking him, and being shot by his neighbor. According to Nampa Dispatch, they received a call reporting a man attacking the caller's husband. While still on the phone, the caller said her husband had shot the man.
NAMPA, ID
KREM

Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group resigning

BOISE, Idaho — Months after elected officials and community members called for his resignation, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced Monday he is stepping down from his position, according to a resignation letter sent out from his newly appointed attorney. Sheriff Rowland is facing felony charges for aggravated battery...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Five Caldwell police officers under investigation for potential decertification

CALDWELL, Idaho — Five current Caldwell police officers and one former officer are under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for potential decertification, Caldwell Police Department Chief Rex Ingram confirmed to KTVB. The officers under investigation work in patrol and investigations. The individuals are being investigated...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

25-year-old man in Boise arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 25-year-old man in Boise was arrested for sexually abusing a female vulnerable adult. BPD received a report of an abuse involving a vulnerable adult at Truewood by Merrill in Boise. The man is identified as Hector Omar Ocampo Vivas. Ocampo was booked into the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lucky Peak Dam steps explained

BOISE, Idaho — The history of the stone steps on the face of the Lucky Peak Dam has kept people questioning their origin over the years. Construction on the dam began in 1949 as a way of controlling flooding along the Boise River, and was funded by the Flood Control Act of 1946. At the time, the barrier was made up of rolled, packed dirt more than 250 feet above the streambed.
BOISE, ID
FireRescue1

2 pilots killed in firefighting helicopter crash in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service said on Friday. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series "Chinook" crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing Idaho man recovered from river

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Milt Alley, who went missing after his vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on July 14, was recovered Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to Milt’s family in this difficult time for them. We would also like to send out a huge thank you to all the volunteers who spent many hours looking for Milt along the river.” Alley’s vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the Idaho Statesman.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man receives 30-year sentence for deadly 2020 attack

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who attacked two men in December 2020 has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Lance Garver, now 52, was arrested in September 2021 in Oregon, about nine months after police say he got into a fight with two men, putting both men in the hospital. One of the men, Steven Ochoa, died in January 2021. The other victim, Cameron Bilbrey, was treated at the hospital and released.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

New Leads on Fruitland Boy’s Disappearance Nearly a Year After He Went Missing

The search has continued and police and authorities have received over a thousand calls and potential tips at this point. It has taken a lot of time and people to sort out the tips and leads and see what is viable and what is not. Little Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing near his home in Fruitland Oregon on July 27th, 2021, just 3 days after his 6th birthday. Police have narrowed the disappearance time down to a 20 minute window between 6:40pm and 7pm.
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Hillcrest general manager accused of committing two felonies on property

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hillcrest Country Club general manager Max Moreno was arrested and charged with two felonies, one of sexual nature. The charges were for forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The other was for battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Moreno was arrested...
BOISE, ID
idaho.gov

Another state record falls with monster catfish from C.J. Strike Reservoir

Paul Newman with his new Catch-and-Release State Record channel catfish. Congratulations to Paul Newman of Fruitland on setting a new Catch-and-Release State Record for channel catfish. Newman set out on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20 hoping to catch a sturgeon. While he didn't land any sturgeon that day, he did take home a new state record catfish! At 42.5 inches long, Newman's lunker easily swam past the existing record of 33 inches set by Reed Monson at Lake Lowell back in 2020.
Idaho State Journal

Search continues for Idaho man whose vehicle went into river

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers are searching for a man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14. In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the...
BOISE COUNTY, ID

