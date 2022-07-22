Fire crews put out grass fire on 95

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — An 18-year-old man drowned at a campground on Saturday after he told his family he was going for a swim. Japheth Schrock of Mesa was camping with his family in the Ice Hole campground in Yellow Pine. Schrock told his family he was going...
BAKER COUNTY – Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-84 at Baker City late last week the resulted in the arrest of a Florida man. According to reports from Oregon State Police in Baker County, on 7/22/22 at approximately 1:28PM a two vehicle rear end collision occurred near mile post 308 on I-84 in Baker County. Preliminary investigation showed that the red Freightliner CMV was traveling at an extremely slow speed due to a mechanical issue with the CMV combination. A second CMV came upon the first and struck it in the rear of the trailer as he was not able to stop in time due to the speed discrepancy. The cab of the second CMV was dislodged from the chassis and came to a rest in the center media with the driver still inside. All occupants were transported to the hospital via ground ambulance.
The Boise Fire Department has one of the best state of the art training centers in the Northwest, but not a lot of rural departments that rely heavily on volunteers can't take advantage of the facility. But now there's another option in Ontario, Oregon. Ontario fire chief Terry Leighton is...
Boise resident Louis Armstrong recently made a trip to Kamiah, Idaho to check on his family’s property after wildfire swept through the area. The fire has destroyed 42 homes and destroyed roughly 300 acres. Fortunately, Armstrong’s home had been spared from the flames but the property and forest surrounding...
NAMPA, Idaho — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by his neighbor Saturday morning, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). According to NPD, they received a call Saturday morning saying that a man was attacking the caller’s husband in their yard. Amid the call, the caller said that her husband shot the man.
ONTARIO — Speed may have been a factor in a crash on Monday afternoon in which a motor vehicle hit a bicyclist. However, it was not the vehicle, but the bicyclist who was traveling at a high rate of speed on an electric-assist bicycle, according to an email update from Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper on July 20.
BOISE, Idaho — Months after elected officials and community members called for his resignation, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced Monday he is stepping down from his position, according to a resignation letter sent out from his newly appointed attorney. Sheriff Rowland is facing felony charges for aggravated battery...
CALDWELL, Idaho — Five current Caldwell police officers and one former officer are under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for potential decertification, Caldwell Police Department Chief Rex Ingram confirmed to KTVB. The officers under investigation work in patrol and investigations. The individuals are being investigated...
BOISE, Idaho — It's been nearly an entire year since Michael Vaughan went missing from his neighborhood in Fruitland, and every day since, his parents struggle to get out of bed. But, they do it for Michael, and the hope of his return. Hope comes from their hearts, said...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 25-year-old man in Boise was arrested for sexually abusing a female vulnerable adult. BPD received a report of an abuse involving a vulnerable adult at Truewood by Merrill in Boise. The man is identified as Hector Omar Ocampo Vivas. Ocampo was booked into the...
BOISE, Idaho — The history of the stone steps on the face of the Lucky Peak Dam has kept people questioning their origin over the years. Construction on the dam began in 1949 as a way of controlling flooding along the Boise River, and was funded by the Flood Control Act of 1946. At the time, the barrier was made up of rolled, packed dirt more than 250 feet above the streambed.
BOISE, Idaho — Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service said on Friday. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series "Chinook" crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police on Friday held a news conference to update the community on missing boy Michael Vaughan, who disappeared nearly one year ago. "We agonize with the family and we've dedicated our resources to bringing Michael home," said Chief J.D. Huff with Fruitland Police. Michael...
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who attacked two men in December 2020 has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Lance Garver, now 52, was arrested in September 2021 in Oregon, about nine months after police say he got into a fight with two men, putting both men in the hospital. One of the men, Steven Ochoa, died in January 2021. The other victim, Cameron Bilbrey, was treated at the hospital and released.
The search has continued and police and authorities have received over a thousand calls and potential tips at this point. It has taken a lot of time and people to sort out the tips and leads and see what is viable and what is not. Little Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing near his home in Fruitland Oregon on July 27th, 2021, just 3 days after his 6th birthday. Police have narrowed the disappearance time down to a 20 minute window between 6:40pm and 7pm.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hillcrest Country Club general manager Max Moreno was arrested and charged with two felonies, one of sexual nature. The charges were for forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The other was for battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Moreno was arrested...
Paul Newman with his new Catch-and-Release State Record channel catfish. Congratulations to Paul Newman of Fruitland on setting a new Catch-and-Release State Record for channel catfish. Newman set out on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20 hoping to catch a sturgeon. While he didn't land any sturgeon that day, he did take home a new state record catfish! At 42.5 inches long, Newman's lunker easily swam past the existing record of 33 inches set by Reed Monson at Lake Lowell back in 2020.
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers are searching for a man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident.
Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the...
