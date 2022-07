PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida teen is fighting for his life after he was hospitalized for a brain-eating amoeba. On July 1, 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer took a trip with his family to a beach in Port Charlotte, according to a GoFundMe page. Peace River, which flows along the Port Charlotte coast, is known to have brackish water, a mix of salt and freshwater.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO