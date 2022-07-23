Report: U2 to Launch Vegas Residency in 2023

This epic-scale adaptation of a series of novels by Vilhelm Moberg deserves its 148-minute running time, giving the plot enough space to cover a wide and deep tale of a Swedish community’s transition to the New World in the middle of the 19th century. You’d think this kind of coming-to-America story would by now be as exhausted as the poor soil that farmer Karl-Oskar Nilsson (Gustaf Skarsgaard, one of the less well known members of the illustrious Swedish thespian clan) leaves behind in Scandinavia when he sets off looking for a better life with richer sod and less control from the Lutheran puritans. But like the fragile, dry apple-tree sapling Karl-Oskar’s wife Kristina (Lisa Carlehed) and his children bring with them on the long journey, this saga takes root and flourishes, thanks to thoughtful film-making and an especially fine performance from Carlehed, whose character is the anchoring consciousness of the movie.

