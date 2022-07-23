ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: U2 to Launch Vegas Residency in 2023

By Corey Irwin
 3 days ago
Ireland will invade Sin City in 2023, as U2 will reportedly stage a multi-day residency in Las Vegas next year. According to Billboard, “U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next...

U2 to Perform First Concerts at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next year, multiple sources tell Billboard. The performances will be the first dates of a multi-show residency by the band at the high-tech arena, which is being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment chairman James Dolan near the Venetian off the Las Vegas Strip.
U2 to Stage Las Vegas Residency at New Arena in 2023: Report

Click here to read the full article. U2 will reportedly stage a Las Vegas residency to open a newly constructed Sin City arena in 2023. Billboard reports that Bono and company will be the premiere act when the $1.8 billion MSG Sphere finally opens at the Venetian resort next year. The residency’s dates have not yet been announced, but the shows will reportedly be non-consecutive and spread over the course of 2023. MSG Entertainment, the company building the new venue hailed as the world’s largest spherical structure, and U2 did not confirm the residency to Billboard.  U2 has not performed a U.S. concert...
Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates

Click here to read the full article. Adele has announced rescheduled dates for her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency, which was abruptly postponed the day before it was scheduled to begin in January. The new dates — including one on Christmas Eve — will take place at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and begin November 18; they are listed below.  In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have also been announced. The residency will now run through March 25, 2023. A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will...
