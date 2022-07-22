ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Labor Force Steady from May to June

By Mari Lou
WGMD Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware’s labor force has remained steady from May into June however the First State’s unemployment rate is at...

www.wgmd.com

WDEL 1150AM

A big investment for healthy communities in Wilmington

Healthy Communities Delaware is getting an injection of three million dollars through a public-private investment from the State of Delaware and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. Highmark is matching the state's $1.5 million investment in the program. Governor John Carney said he got word of the matching grant funds...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's unemployment rate is unchanged again

Delaware’s jobless rate remains unchanged. The seasonally adjusted unemployment in June stayed the same as it was in May, 4.5%. And that’s over a point lower than a year ago in June 2021 when it was 5.7%. Unemployment rates elsewhere in the state either stayed the same or...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

EDGE grants awarded to Delaware small businesses

The Delaware Division of Small Business awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware companies. The winners of the fifth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion or EDGE grants were announced last week. Businesses who employ no more than 10 employees and are less than five years old can apply, and...
DELAWARE STATE
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Business
Local
Delaware Business
Cape Gazette

Public Health Emergency extended for 13th time

Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order July 22 for another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “Keep...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Tree that Witnessed Council of War to be Memorialized

STANTON, Del. (AP) - At the historic Hale-Byrnes House, an enduring relic of the revolutionary era stands tall and mighty but may be on its final breath. The more than 300-year-old sycamore tree played host to a Sept. 6, 1777, council of war led by General George Washington. At the time, the tree was fully grown.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

9 Delaware restaurants earn Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

It’s not unusual for an Italian restaurant to offer Italian wines, but at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, nearly all wine on the list comes from that country. (Two dessert wines are from Portugal.) The carefully cultivated list is one reason why Lupo Italian Kitchen is one of nine Delaware establishments receiving the Wine Spectator’s 2022 Award of Excellence, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Del. nursing student receives scholarship

DELAWARE – Sheena Stevenson, a senior at the Margaret A. Rollins School of Nursing, was awarded with this year’s recipient of the Doctor and Miss Anis Saliba Scholarship. The scholarship was started in 2017 and awards a nursing student money every year. Stevenson will receive $1,000 to go toward school expenses.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Senate to Hold Special Session to Address Auditor Hearing

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- The Delaware Senate on Monday afternoon will reconvene a special session to consider a resolution that would give State Auditor Kathy McGuiness formal notice of an upcoming hearing on her removal. The special session will be held at 3 p.m. in the Senate Chambers of Legislative Hall...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

New funding opportunity supports growth for Delaware businesses

KENT COUNTY, Del. – The Kent Economic Partnership is offering business owners a new resource to expand and grow with some new funding. The Kent County Growth Fund, a partnership between Discover Bank and the Grow America Fund, allows businesses to access capital with lower interest rates. Those eligible...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware “Momnibus” legislative package signed into law

DELAWARE – Monday marked a big win for moms and their babies across the First State. Several pieces of legislation designed to protect them were signed into law. “As the nation grapples with the onslaught of women’s reproductive rights, Delaware, through its legislative efforts, is signing into law significant statues, collectively enshrined in the Delaware 2022 Momnibus package,” said Representative Melissa Minor-Brown.
DELAWARE STATE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware has its first detection of West Nile Virus this year

The first evidence of West Nile Virus in Delaware this year is detected in DNREC’s sentinel chickens. This first West Nile case was found at a sentinel chicken station in southern New Castle County. No human cases of the virus have yet been reported, but DNREC reminds everyone the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Carney Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Keep doing...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth appoints new chief nurse executive

Bayhealth, a Dover-based health system, has named Rosemary “Rosi” Wurster, DNP, RN, MPH, NEA-BC, as its newly appointed chief nursing executive. July 18 was her first official day leading the Magnet-designated team of more than 730 Bayhealth nurses. Wurster joins Bayhealth from Tower Health’s Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Gov. Carney Formally Extends Del. Public Health Emergency

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency Order has been extended for another 30 days. Governor John Carney, D-Del. took the action Friday. According to the governor, it allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Delaware law requires that Public Health Emergency declarations be...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Permitting could be coming to Lewes short-term rentals

Committee member Don Long wondered if a property owner in Lewes has the right to rent out their property on a short-term basis during a July 14 short-term rental ad hoc committee meeting. Committee member Tonya Flickinger, who operates a Vrbo, emphatically replied that she or anyone else owning property absolutely has that right. Committee member Winnie Kee agreed with Flickinger, but also discussed proper code enforcement, implying that a system needs to be in place to protect members of the community from nuisances. Jeffrey Goodman, a short-term rental consultant, said he believes a permitting system requiring the holder to satisfy a set of criteria would provide accountability.
LEWES, DE

