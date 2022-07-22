Delaware Labor Force Steady from May to June

Committee member Don Long wondered if a property owner in Lewes has the right to rent out their property on a short-term basis during a July 14 short-term rental ad hoc committee meeting. Committee member Tonya Flickinger, who operates a Vrbo, emphatically replied that she or anyone else owning property absolutely has that right. Committee member Winnie Kee agreed with Flickinger, but also discussed proper code enforcement, implying that a system needs to be in place to protect members of the community from nuisances. Jeffrey Goodman, a short-term rental consultant, said he believes a permitting system requiring the holder to satisfy a set of criteria would provide accountability.
Comments / 0