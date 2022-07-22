Delaware Labor Force Steady from May to June

It’s not unusual for an Italian restaurant to offer Italian wines, but at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, nearly all wine on the list comes from that country. (Two dessert wines are from Portugal.) The carefully cultivated list is one reason why Lupo Italian Kitchen is one of nine Delaware establishments receiving the Wine Spectator’s 2022 Award of Excellence, ... Read More

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO