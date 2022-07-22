ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

7 Best Breakup Movies on HBO Max Right Now

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some of us cinephiles, a film is more than a piece of fiction- it is a philosopher and a guide for life. After a breakup, you want to dilute your sorrow through whichever means necessary, and cinema is a great constructive medium to divert your mind elsewhere. While some of...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Irma Vep Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Olivier Assayas, ‘Irma Vep’ is a comedy-drama series that satirizes the film industry as a whole. Assayas, a celebrated French auteur, revisits his 1996 film of the same name with ‘Irma Vep’ and weaves a complex and meta narrative. In both the 1996 film and 2022 series, director René Vidal remakes the 1915 silent era serial film ‘Les Vampires.’ Vidal in the show has also made a film remake of ‘Les Vampires.’ However, Vidal is portrayed by Jean-Pierre Léaud in Assayas’ film, and he was a decade older when the film was released than Vincent Macaigne, who plays Vidal in the show, in 2022. In real life, Assayas was married to Maggie Cheung, the Hong Kong actress who plays the protagonist in his film, just as Vidal was married to Jade Lee (Vivian Wu), the star of his movie.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Netflix’s Di4ries Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Di4ries’ is an Italian romantic drama series that follows a group of teenagers studying at Galileo Galilei Middle School. The coming-of-age narrative involves first crushes, the pressure when it comes to first kisses, blossoming friendships, and rivalry with other students. As the students walk the hallways of the school, they are faced with several surprising events. It particularly revolves around a 13-year-old boy named Pietro, Livia Mancini AKA “Miss Perfect,” Daniel, Isabel, Monica, as well as a self-obsessed Arianna and a mysterious boy named Giulio.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Reed
Person
Stephen Chbosky
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Ian Mcewan
thecinemaholic.com

Westworld’s Outliers, Explained

One of the most significant features of HBO’s science-fiction series ‘Westworld’ is its depiction of the conflicts that arise between human beings and technological advancements. Whether it be Delos’ creation of the Hosts, Engerraund Serac’s AI system Rehoboam, or Charlotte Hale’s Tower, these inventions affect human existence considerably and even succeed in being the supreme powers. Still, there is a group of people who manages to resist the potency of these inventions. In the fifth episode of the fourth season, Hale deals with a group named “outliers.” So, who exactly are the outliers? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Only Murders in the Building‘ season 2 blends the mystery of Bunny Folger’s death with some compelling humor and hysterical moments. The sixth episode, titled ‘Performance Review,’ gives a new dimension to the recurring characters Cinda Canning and her assistant, Poppy. Meanwhile, Mabel finds herself sucked deeper into the conspiracy of implicating her in Bunny’s murder. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events and seek an explanation about its ending, here is everything you need to know about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 episode 6! SPOILERS AHEAD!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max
thecinemaholic.com

Umma Ending, Explained: Is Amanda Dead or Alive?

Iris Shim reared the familial Korean-English bilingual supernatural horror movie ‘Umma.’ While the film’s tenor may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it eschews generic jumpscares in favor of a nail-biting drama mingling realism and fantasy in a slow-burning potboiler. The horror lies in the transition from traditional Korean culture to American modernity. Memory plays a significant role in bringing out the macabre whispers of a repressed psyche in the open.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy