7 Best Breakup Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Created by Olivier Assayas, ‘Irma Vep’ is a comedy-drama series that satirizes the film industry as a whole. Assayas, a celebrated French auteur, revisits his 1996 film of the same name with ‘Irma Vep’ and weaves a complex and meta narrative. In both the 1996 film and 2022 series, director René Vidal remakes the 1915 silent era serial film ‘Les Vampires.’ Vidal in the show has also made a film remake of ‘Les Vampires.’ However, Vidal is portrayed by Jean-Pierre Léaud in Assayas’ film, and he was a decade older when the film was released than Vincent Macaigne, who plays Vidal in the show, in 2022. In real life, Assayas was married to Maggie Cheung, the Hong Kong actress who plays the protagonist in his film, just as Vidal was married to Jade Lee (Vivian Wu), the star of his movie.

