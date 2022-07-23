ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Is it hot enough outside to cook burgers in your car?

By Adam Klepp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Temperatures in Yuma Friday exceeded 110 degrees. When it's that hot out, temperatures inside of cars can reach up to 150 degrees or higher. And it turns out, that's hot enough to cook a...

NBC 11 Weather: A little less toasty

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - With the clouds and increased moisture, near to below normal temperatures will be common most days. Late in the week, less humid conditions may return to parts of the region with greater storm chances retreating to the higher terrain of Arizona.
YUMA, AZ
How Yumans are beating the heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - If you're trying to beat the heat, you're far from alone. Many Yumans are out and about this Sunday trying to find fun ways to escape the heat and enjoy the last bit of summer before kids head back to the classroom. It’s a slightly...
YUMA, AZ
Agents find three migrants crammed inside trunk near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma sector says agents found three migrants hiding inside a car's trunk. On Thursday, agents stopped a Chevrolet Impala at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Yuma and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations on the vehicle led to agents...
YUMA, AZ
Yuma Police vehicle crashes into home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the Yuma Police Department's patrol officers crashed into a home on S. 14th Avenue near 14th Street after attempting to pass two vehicles. Around 2 p.m. on July 25, a police officer was responding to a different scene, when the officer's vehicle was hit by a Toyota Yaris, causing it to collide into the home.
YUMA, AZ
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More comfortable temperatures and potential rain for the week ahead

Temperatures will likely not reach extreme heat advisory levels for the week, and storms could also be approaching for both the Imperial Valley and Yuma County. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With abundant atmospheric moisture in place, there will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms for much of the week. However, extended periods of inactive conditions should also be expected, albeit punctuated by much shorter periods of stormy conditions. With the clouds and increased moisture, near to below normal temperatures will be common most days. Late in the week, less humid conditions may return to parts of the region with greater storm chances retreating to the higher terrain of Arizona.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

City of Somerton gives free food to residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The City of Somerton hosted a food drive this morning, to help ease residents’ spending amidst inflation. Bright and early Saturday morning in Somerton, the line of cars went on for miles. With residents waiting for a carload of food. The Somerton community came...
SOMERTON, AZ
KYMA News 11

63-year-old man accused of stabbing homeowners in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said a 63-year-old man stabbed two homeowners, Sunday near 9th Avenue and 6th street. According to the Yuma Police Department, around 5:13 p.m., there was a “domestic disturbance” involving two adults who were found dead in their backyard with with multiple stab wounds.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial Ready to Widen La Brucherie Road to Four Lanes

IMPERIAL — A $2.05 million construction contract to widen the heavily used two-lane La Brucherie Road to four lanes was approved by the Imperial City Council recently. During its meeting on July 20, the council accepted a bid from Rove Engineering Inc. to widen La Brucherie from Aten Boulevard and Treshill Road, creating two lanes in each direction to improve the rutted road and ease some of the congestion created by several hundred homes in the southwest end of the city.
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

Two adults found fatally stabbed in backyard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a domestic disturbance call and upon arrival found two adults fatally stabbed in the backyard. YPD went to the neighborhood around Yuma High School on 9th Avenue just after 5 p.m. The two adults, a 60-year-old man and...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Serious injury collision in Yuma County

ROLL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A driver was seriously injured in a vehicle collision located around Mohawk Valley Boulevard and County 8th Street in Roll, Arizona on Thursday, July 21. Around 8:54 p.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office were made aware of a single vehicle collision in Roll, Arizona. A...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Murder of beloved chaplain in Yuma remains unsolved 40 years later

YUMA, AZ — It was Nov. 10, 1982, when Yuma Police officers were called to the El Rancho Motel for reports of a possible death. When they arrived, they found a man in a bed in one of the motel rooms with his hands tied behind his back. He had died of asphyxiation, officials said.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Six migrants found at checkpoint on Arizona-95

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents recently stopped a human smuggling attempt. At 7 p.m. on Monday, agents stopped a Honda Accord along Arizona-95 near Quartzite. Agents found six people in the vehicle did not have proper documentation to be in...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man found dead in Calexico canal

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was found dead Wednesday evening in the Central Main Canal behind Ashley Furniture located on Rockwood Avenue. According to the Calexico Police Department, two IID employees saw a man enter the canal near the hydro electric plant around 1:15 pm. IID Governmental Affairs...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Arizona State Trooper vehicle in car crash on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety made a post regarding a crash near milepost 11 in Yuma, where someone crashed into a patrol vehicle. At 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, trooper's vehicle was merging into Interstate 8 and was then rear-ended by an Audi sedan. Both...
kawc.org

Mariana Sandoval running for Arizona House of Representatives

Mariana Sandoval is running for the Arizona House of Representatives. The Goodyear resident is running in the recently redistricted District 23, which runs from Goodyear to South Yuma County. Sandoval said she has worked as a paralegal for several legal aid offices and also at the Arizona Attorney General's Office....
GOODYEAR, AZ

Community Policy