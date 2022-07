The Tennessee gas price average fell below $4.00 per gallon on Friday for the first time since May 5. Gas prices across the state fell, on average, nearly 18 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.93 which is nearly 60 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.06 more than one year ago. Tennessee is now the 6th least expensive market in the nation.

