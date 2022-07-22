ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Press NOW July 22 - New Jan. 6 hearing details; Trump’s next steps; GOP money problems

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleThe final scheduled Jan. 6 committee hearing revealed a detailed look at the 187 minutes...

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
NBC News

