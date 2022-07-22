ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Your Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Another In The Fire Spoken Word”

By Allie Dingman
worshiphousemedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s inevitable. Darkness creeps in and reminds us that the enemy is near and it can make us feel like there is no way out. When that fire comes, and it will, we must remember what Power lives in us. God is faithful and he is with us, regardless of what...

www.worshiphousemedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman divides opinion by placing 6ft swimming pool in her front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - as some love the community spirit but others say it’s ‘grim’

A woman has delighted some TikTok users by sharing how she keeps her swimming pool in the front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - while others have claimed the set-up is ‘grim’. UK-based Jackie Bielby decided to place the 6ft pool in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Last Days by Ali Millar review – a rebellious Jehovah’s Witness memoir

The author’s relentless, opaque account of her joyless religious upbringing proves no less an ordeal for the reader. Most people know that Jehovah’s Witnesses are obliged to spend their free time handing out a magazine called the Watchtower, that they don’t celebrate Christmas and they believe the apocalypse to be imminent, even if the precise date of the second coming does have a tendency somewhat to slip and slide. From time to time, newspapers are also apt to remind us of the fact that even in a medical emergency, members are forbidden to accept a blood transfusion from doctors, a doctrine followed on the grounds that it is God’s job, and his alone, to sustain life. But all this stuff, it seems, is just the half of it. Thanks to Ali Millar and her first book, I now know there are many other arcane rules by which a Witness must live if he or she is not to be “disfellowshipped” (translation: shunned) by the elders down at the Kingdom Hall.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is a Sight to Behold

One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
MindBodyGreen

Keep Seeing Angel Number 777? Here's What It's Trying To Tell You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. From 111 to 999, angel numbers are all around us, each with different messages depending on the numbers you see. And in the case of 777, this spiritual number has a few different meanings you'll want to know the next time you spot it.
RELIGION
The Guardian

I’m a recovering addict and my wife keeps telling our family and friends. Is she right?

I’m a recovering addict and transitioning careers. My wife has reached out to family and friends asking for help with various things, but consistently breaking my anonymity in the process. I’ve asked her to avoid revealing my addiction and that I’m a recovering addict. She says sorry, but also says she’s justified because of what my past addiction has cost her. Is she right? Should I just be grateful?
RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

This Family Built a Secret Kitchen Slide Under the Counter

Basements have the reputation of being scary, creepy, or just downright unpleasant, but one cleverly-placed indoor slide has one family’s basement evoking fun and excitement instead. Instagram account @spoiledrottenhomes, whose owner is a contractor, has shared videos of their latest remodeling project: a kitchen with a hidden slide under...
HOME & GARDEN
pethelpful.com

Video of Woman 'Reuniting' With Bulldog Who Passed Brings Us to Tears

Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things in the world, but, whenever you're ready, there are ways to keep your fur baby's memory alive for as long as you live. The exact process you choose is totally up to you, but rest assured--there is something to comfort every grieving pet parent.
PETS
NYLON

In She Will, The Ashes Of Burned Witches Want Revenge

In She Will, the thrilling directorial debut from Charlotte Colbert, the ashes of burned witches didn’t compost into peat or trees, but into revenge. Set in overcast, heavenly Scotland, the film tells the story of Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige), a glamorous aging starlet who’s recovering from a mastectomy at a rural retreat, along with her nurse Desi Hatoum (Kota Eberhardt), against a backdrop of eerie sounds and gorgeous, long shots of forests.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Woman's Story of Adopting Rejected Baby Cow Has People All Choked Up

There's a special place in our hearts for the folks who rescue animals out of tragic situations. This includes @taylor.thompson17, who took in a sweet baby cow after she was rejected by her mother. We know--how could any mom reject a precious little angel like her? It was certainly a sad situation, but Taylor's love and care gave the calf her very best chance at a happy, healthy life. And guess what? She's doing just fine.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy