WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two teams from the Plastic Ocean Project visited Alaska to collect samples for research and clear thousands of pounds of plastic trash. Per a Plastic Ocean Project (POP) release, the teams made the trips from May 29 to June 10 to collect and analyze grizzly bear scat samples and remove plastic debris. The grizzly bears had no trouble providing samples, but the plastic was a different story.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO