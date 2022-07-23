ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Seriously Injured Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: PD

By The Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose police are investigating after a small plane crashed near Reid-Hillview Airport Friday evening. The crash happened in the...

TheAlmanac

Pedestrian dies in Palo Alto Caltrain collision

The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto reopened Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train fatally struck an individual near West Meadow Drive earlier that afternoon. Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains were single-tracking through the affected area until was cleared. The collision...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in overnight crash, San Jose

(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
KSBW.com

Ben Lomond man killed in head-on weekend crash

BEN LOMOND, Calif. — On Monday the California Highway Patrol reported that a Ben Lomond man died in a vehicle crash over the weekend. According to the CHP, Damian Lanctot, 39, of Ben Lomond, was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road, near Western Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
BEN LOMOND, CA
