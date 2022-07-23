1 Seriously Injured Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: PD

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-680 at the Mission Boulevard offramp on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 1:05 p.m. and involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on I-680...
SAUSALITO -- Authorities said the driver of vehicle sustained moderate injuries Saturday night after a frightening solo vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101, fire officials said. Authorities said crews from Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded for a solo vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 south of the Rodeo Exit Saturday evening.
The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto reopened Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train fatally struck an individual near West Meadow Drive earlier that afternoon. Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains were single-tracking through the affected area until was cleared. The collision...
1 person dead after being struck by Caltrain in Palo Alto (Palo Alto, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after being struck by a Caltrain train Saturday afternoon in Palo Alto. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 4:47 p.m. near West Meadow Drive [...]
Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — On Monday the California Highway Patrol reported that a Ben Lomond man died in a vehicle crash over the weekend. According to the CHP, Damian Lanctot, 39, of Ben Lomond, was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road, near Western Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a report of a small aircraft crashing in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue, near Reid-Hillview Airport at 7:12 p.m. The adult male pilot was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” but has been stabilized, the San Jose Fire Department said. […]
Police in Hayward are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning. Officers arrived in the 24000 block of Amador Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. after receiving reports of a “man down,” police said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and...
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Buchanan Road at Gentrytown for a report of a stabbing just before 8:00 am. Antioch Police located a male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds which prompted a response from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, a male was determined to have been stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
Locals may have noticed another high-speed pursuit from Moraga out Moraga Way through Orinda Monday afternoon, Moraga PD on the tail of individuals in a car spotted near the Moraga Valero. The incident, reported at approximately 1:22 p.m., kicked off when officers spotted a black Ford Taurus with a mismatched...
A structure fire that occurred Saturday night caused the Fremont Fire Department (FFD) to close down Washington Boulevard for a few hours, according to a Nixle release shared by Fremont Police Department (FPD).
