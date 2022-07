My grandson Peter cooked this for us to test the recipe. The smell filled the house, and the taste … mmm. Spanish peasants used to dry their own beans and make their own chorizo with chopped pork meat and fat, garlic and pimentón, which gives it a reddish colour and strong distinctive flavour. There are many varieties of chorizo in different shapes and sizes, smoked or unsmoked, and with different herbs and seasonings. Fully cured chorizos are ready to eat; soft semi-cured ones need to be cooked. Any chorizo is great in this dish.

