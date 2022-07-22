Athletics' Nick Allen: Sitting Friday

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch-hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games (nine starts) and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June. While he has only one extra-base hit on the season, he's found ways to contribute by reaching base and swiping seven bags while manning center field most days.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO