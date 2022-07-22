ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Nick Allen: Sitting Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Allen is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Juan Soto trade: Who's in best position to land star? Ranking seven interested teams, including Yankees, Mets

With just one week until Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Washington Nationals continue to discuss trades involving outfielder Juan Soto, according to what league sources have told CBS Sports. Soto's availability stems from his recent rejection of a 15-year, $440 million extension. CBS Sports has already ranked Soto's likeliest...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Nick Allen
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch-hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games (nine starts) and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June. While he has only one extra-base hit on the season, he's found ways to contribute by reaching base and swiping seven bags while manning center field most days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows third save

Sewald suffered a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, surrendering two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the eighth inning. Manager Scott Servais turned to his best bullpen option to protect a two-run lead in the eighth with the top of the lineup due to bat and Sewald started strong with two quick outs. However, the 32-year-old walked the next two Rangers and served up a game-tying Adolis Garcia double to be stung with his third blown save of the campaign. Sewald had converted 12 straight combined saves and holds prior Tuesday's mishap and still possesses a quality 2.79 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across 39 appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
#Athletics#Rangers#Tigers
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is a 3:40 p.m. Eastern start time. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's a question of if he'll be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Goes five outs for win

Kennedy (4-4) threw 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win over San Francisco on Tuesday. Starter Tyler Gilbert left with a lead after four innings, which doesn't qualify for a win, and Kennedy was deemed the most effective Arizona reliever. He's pitched in three of the five games played since being activated off the injured list, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings during that run. With the trade dealing approaching, Arizona is expected to trade the 38-year-old Kennedy, who had 26 saves in 2021 and 30 in 2019, but he'll likely remain in a setup role wherever he lands.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Ravens' Charlie Kolar: May have sports hernia

Kolar is being evaluated for a possible sports hernia injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens aren't likely to rush the rookie fourth-round pick, as he'd presumably start training camp behind at least Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. The Ravens also took another receiving-minded tight end in Round 4 (Isaiah Likely) 11 picks after Kolar. Any scenario with rookie-year fantasy value for Likely or Kolar would figure to involve Andrews missing time. It now sounds as if Kolar will miss time this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Braves trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible fits, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Atlanta Braves may be heartened to realize that, at 58-39 and 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, they're in a much better position this trade deadline than they were last, when they entered July 31 with a 52-55 record. Of course, the direness of that situation inspired general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make a series of additions that later proved pivotal to the Braves' World Series run, including Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Tweaks ankle

Manager Bob Melvin said Machado tweaked his left ankle "a little bit" during the 10th inning of Tuesday's win over the Tigers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Machado apparently suffered the injury when stepping on first base as he reached via an error as the second batter of the 10th inning, though he remained in the game and eventually came around to score. The 30-year-old will be evaluated further Wednesday. San Diego has a scheduled day off Thursday, so the team could opt to rest Machado on Wednesday to give him two full days of rest ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Not on PUP list

Ossai (knee) did not need to go on the PUP list at the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. This is a bit of a pleasant surprise after Ossai missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, and then had another minor procedure in May. The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round in 2021, hoping to add another explosive edge rusher.
CINCINNATI, OH

