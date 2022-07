Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) will open a new office in the 100-year-old designated landmark building located at 1305 2nd Street in Downtown Santa Monica. The City of Santa Monica worked in partnership with the Landlord team of King’s Arch and Wilshire Skyline along with brokers from Madison Partners, Ground Source, and Douglas Elliman Commercial to occupy this nearly 30,000 square foot building with an office use for the first time in its 100+ year history.

