The great folk musician Pete Seeger once sang: “Without our brain and muscle, not a single wheel can turn.”Mr Seeger, of course, was referring to the union movement. But this summer, at his beloved Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, attendees quite literally used their brains and muscles to turn some wheels.At the “Bike Stage”, one of many festival venues, some attendees powered the artists’ performances on stationary bicycles that were hooked up to generate electricity.The idea came from the band Illiterate Light, whose frontman Jeff Gorman told the Associated Press that it was the first-ever bike-powered performance venue...

BICYCLES ・ 9 HOURS AGO