26 graduate from annual Greenville Fire-Rescue Junior Fire Marshal Academy

There was cause for celebration Friday for 26 kids and teens who Greenville fire officials see as being the next generation of safety leaders.

The 2022 class of the Greenville Fire-Rescue Junior Fire Marshal Academy showcased skills in first aid, CPR and defibrillators, smoke alarm safety and other aptitudes members picked up during the week-long camp. Campers were taught about bike and fire safety and put through a set of courses helping them see what it’s like to be a firefighter.

“It’s been a joy to have everybody’s kids here this week,” Greenville Fire/Rescue Deputy Chief Bryant Beddard told parents and kids at the ceremony. “We had some laughs this week, shared some good times and learned a lot about safety and the important things we do in community fire and rescue every day to help you.”

Among those laughs were a trip to the water park. Camper Jacob Eakes said that was his favorite part of the academy. His brother, Harrison, agreed. That and the ceremony, where the two demonstrated basic first aid and showed those attending how to staunch a hypothetical bleed.

The brothers said they enjoy riding bikes, and that learning about being mindful of yourself and others on the road was an important lesson.

Campers Maggie Strickland and Jacob Iwaszewski demonstrated how to put on turnout gear. Strickland’s time at camp for putting on gear was 31 seconds, Iwaszewski’s 34. Beddard joked that they might be faster than some firefighters.

The campers demonstrating CPR rehearsed typical phrases one should use, such as asking if someone is OK and telling bystanders directly to call 9-1-1. As they applied rhythmic chest compressions, the age-old CPR standby of “Staying Alive” by the BeeGees was replaced by contemporary hit “Baby Shark.”

Jessica Blackwell, fire life safety educator and public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue, said that training the next generation plants the seeds of safety in the community.

“We really want to create safety ambassadors throughout the community that can help spread the word about anything from water safety to first aid to even hands-on CPR and fire safety,” Blackwell said. “It’s bittersweet, definitely. We know they had a great time and they learned a lot.”

It was Blackwell’s first year running the camp. She credits its success to help from other firefighters and the children being game to learn. David Sawyer, WNCT meteorologist who stepped in to teach the group about weather safety, called their attentiveness, respect and other qualities a sure sign of good future leadership.

The academy was put on by Worldcat, the Kiwanis Club of Greenville-University City and JA Cabinets and Woodworks. The event was free for campers.