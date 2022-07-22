ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Collage of popular Milwaukeeans; what is it all about?

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE - You may have seen it on social media – a collage of a few popular Milwaukeeans....

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

 

WMIL FM106.1

This Wisconsin Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Young students make bobbleheads; purpose behind this art project

MILWAUKEE - Summer fun in the classroom can come in many forms. Making bobbleheads out of modeling clay is one, and there's a big purpose behind this art project. At Westside Academy in Milwaukee, a group of third through fifth graders is participating in SHARP'S Summer Learning Program and STEAM Dream Team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Sheboygan, WI July 31, 2022: My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash Event

My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we're supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it's needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bringing ‘Chilly Willie’ home, family of boater thrown overboard shares story

MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff's Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MADISON, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he's moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Veggies you can plant mid-summer

MILWAUKEE - The calendar might tell us we're halfway through summer, but there's still time to do some gardening. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares what you can sneak in the soil in July and beyond.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown powerlifter 'boggles her mind' by joining U.S. team

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - She was a five-sport athlete, but after watching her older brother powerlift, she completely changed her focus and is now one of the best lifters in the country. That's what makes Germantown's Bella Gelhaar this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I was introduced, kinda like, my...
GERMANTOWN, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Take a look inside Promises before it opens July 28

Last month, we told you about Promises, a new live music venue and neighborhood tavern opening at the corner of 6th Street and National Avenue. The new Walker's Point bar (located at 538 W. National Ave.) that's owned and operated by longtime friends and Platinum Boys bandmates Casey Hughes and Joey Turbo quietly had its soft opening this past Friday and Saturday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot, wounded; mother says, 'My baby is a fighter'

MILWAUKEE - A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl is in the hospital after being shot. Her family told FOX6 News she was inside a home near 49th and Meinecke Sunday morning when she was hit. "My baby is a fighter," said Asia Jackson. Jackson is holding on tight to sweet memories with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Food truck faves: Karol's Kitchen

Join us on Saturday, July 23 for some lakeside munchies at the second annual OnMilwaukee Food Truck Fest. Choose from a menu of 20 trucks and enjoy the live DJ, games and entertainment. It's the biggest gathering of the best food on four wheels. Karol's Kitchen cooks up soul food...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Franklin’s Version of Topgolf Is Opening Next Month!

An official tee time has been set for the Luxe Golf Bays development at Ballpark Commons in Franklin. The three-level, high-end driving range center that will feature 57 temperature-controlled, open-air golf bays overlooking 250 yards of turf is set to open Aug. 12. The facility is being built adjacent to...
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Mistaken address leads to MPD breaking down business owner's door

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One Milwaukee woman is asking the city of Milwaukee for help after a police response gone wrong. She has spent months filing paperwork after her business was damaged. Landry Photography owner Lacy Landry said the police had the wrong address when they busted down her door,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Vivent Health to Expand Milwaukee Health Clinic Benefitting the Needs of Patients

Vivent Health, formerly the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, recently announced the location of their new Milwaukee clinic at 1311 N. Sixth Street near the Deer District. The new location is on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and McKinley Avenue in downtown's West Town neighborhood. Vivent Health's current Milwaukee clinic is at 820 N. Plankinton Avenue. Its corporate and administrative offices are at 648 N Plankinton Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Man Shot in the Head in Front of His Kids

Last week, one of the most devastating incidents happened. According to the news, loved ones say Ronald "Hollywood" Butler was killed trying to warn a reckless driver that kids were in his car. Milwaukee Police said Butler was killed in a road-rage shooting just before 5:30 at 87th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Safari Lake Geneva: Immersive drive-thru zoo wild for guests

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ranked as one of the most exciting things to do in the city, Safari Lake Geneva offers guests an up-close-and-personal look at exotic animals. "Jungle" Jay Christie, the founder of family-owned business, has had a love for animals since he was a boy. "(My) parents tell...
LAKE GENEVA, WI

