Things to Do

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s summer restaurant week Baton Rouge. That means that it’s time to eat. This week only, July 25th through July 30th you can enjoy a 3-course meal at Baton Rouge’s most popular restaurants for only a fraction of the cost. Menus range from $15 to $45. Enjoy everything from tacos to steak. We will visit some of these restaurants this week to let you know what to expect. Before you go, remember to get the restaurant menu prices, you must dine in. There are no substitutions on the restaurant week menus. Prices include food only. Drinks, tax, and gratuity are not included.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO