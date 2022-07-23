Astros 2022 Draft signings tracker

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu’s wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-3 Saturday night. Ramón Urías added a two-run homer in the eighth off Shane Greene, who made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014. “Gerrit Cole is a great pitcher,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I was really pleased with our at-bats early even though we didn’t score any runs. We made him work. We had a couple of chances and we didn’t score. We finally got to him, and as an ace does, he stayed out there and we were fortunate to tie it with him out there.” New York went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Yankees have lost three of four and eight of 12 in their poorest stretch this year and at 65-31 dropped just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-30) for the best record in the major leagues.

