ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros 2022 Draft signings tracker

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a list of every player drafted by the Astros. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky Astros MLB trade deadline targets

The Houston Astros continue to play well despite flying under the radar. Houston still has plenty of haters stemming from the 2017 cheating scandal. Regardless of your thoughts on them, this is one of the most consistent ball clubs in MLB. The Astros currently hold a comfortable 11-game lead in the AL West. But do they need to make moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Astros Reliever Offers Brutal Comment On The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners came into the second half of the 2022 season red-hot, having won 14 consecutive games to end the first half. But they ran into a bit of buzzsaw when their division rivals, the Houston Astros, came into town. The defending American League champions swept Seattle and padded...
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

100 years ago, the Yankees made a trade that changed baseball forever

At the end of the day on July 22nd, 1922, the New York Yankees found themselves in second place in the American League, 2.5 games behind the St. Louis Browns. At 52-41, the Yanks were in decent shape, but evidently felt like they needed to bolster their roster to win the pennant and chase their first World Series championship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Cubs#Tracker#Ohio State#Ct#Rhp#Lhp
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney Throws Out the First Pitch at Red Sox Game, Boston Loses 28-5

Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night. “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

No. 56 Draft pick signs with hometown A's

OAKLAND – It was going to be difficult for Henry Bolte to move off his commitment to join the perennial powerhouse baseball program at the University of Texas. But once the A’s came calling, the decision regarding his future became a no-brainer. Bolte, the No. 56 overall pick...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Orioles overcome 3-run deficit vs Cole, beat Yankees 6-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu’s wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-3 Saturday night. Ramón Urías added a two-run homer in the eighth off Shane Greene, who made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014. “Gerrit Cole is a great pitcher,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I was really pleased with our at-bats early even though we didn’t score any runs. We made him work. We had a couple of chances and we didn’t score. We finally got to him, and as an ace does, he stayed out there and we were fortunate to tie it with him out there.” New York went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Yankees have lost three of four and eight of 12 in their poorest stretch this year and at 65-31 dropped just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-30) for the best record in the major leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Urquidy Tosses Six for Astros as Mariners Threaten Late

José Urquidy entered Friday with a 10.38 ERA against the Seattle Mariners in 2022 which spanned three starts. But as fans packed T-Mobile Park to a "World Series-like" atmosphere, the Astros' starter pitched like his previous three starts against the American League West foe never occurred. In his previous...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

The case for trading Carlos Rodón

It might come as a surprise to people, given the overwhelming discussion happening in the game right now, but players who aren’t Juan Soto are actually going to get traded before the Aug. 2 Deadline. We know, we’re shocked too. Yet as great as Soto is, he’s just one player, and he’s not a starting pitcher – which is a need just about every contender has right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Astros close in on best AL record with sweep of Mariners

SEATTLE -- The up-and-coming Mariners, who came out of the All-Star break riding the momentum of a 14-game winning streak and looking to make a statement against the American League West leaders, turned out to be nothing more than a road bump for the relentless Astros. The Astros have padded...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

9 options for a power bat at the Deadline

So you’re a contender, or at least you think you might be one. You’re looking ahead to the postseason and how your lineup might square up against the best pitching in the land. You’re wondering if you need a power bat, and the answer is: Yes, you do need a power bat. That’s because, despite the myth that power doesn’t play in October and small ball wins pennants, power plays extremely well in the playoffs. How could it not?
MLB
MLB

Trailblazer Waldman elected to Radio Hall of Fame

There’s a new Hall of Famer with close Yankee ties. Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, who has covered the team as a broadcaster or reporter for 36 years, was selected as one of nine inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame, the Museum of Broadcast Communications announced on Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MLB

Ranking all 8 playoff races

Just because one thinks a pennant chase has been wrapped up does not mean it actually has. The 1978 Yankees were 14 games out in mid-July and ended up winning the World Series. Wild comebacks are not common, but they do happen. Every division chase has a little life left in it.
MLB
MLB

New villain, budding star intensify AL East dramatics

BALTIMORE -- Is there a new public enemy around Baltimore?. That may be the ominous role Rays designated hitter Luke Raley carved out for himself in Monday’s 5-1 Orioles win over Tampa Bay at Camden Yards. It all stems from a play at the plate in the second inning, when Raley swept the leg of Baltimore’s catcher as he was trying to beat out a bases-loaded comebacker to pitcher Austin Voth, only to be forced out at the plate.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

One under-the-radar bullpen arm the Yankees could target at the trade deadline

With the season-ending injury to Michael King, the New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman now have to inject more bullpen talent into the roster. As we saw on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, pulling up Shane Greene wasn’t going to get the job done. Cashman knows he must make a move, and with names like David Robertson floating around social media, there is one under-the-radar option the Yankees could target from the Miami Marlins.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy