ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Loganville man in desperate need of a kidney donor

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween family would like sign repaired to be able to help get his information out. LOGANVILLE, GA (July 21, 2022) – For nine years, a sign has stood on the side of Highway 78 through Between with the name of a person desperately in need of a kidney donor. Sadly, it...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

Family Practice Center, PC

Family Practice Center, PC, is proud to have three of their family medicine physicians—Dr. Jim Wheeler, Dr. C. Steven Schramm, and Dr. Tyler Wheeler—honored as Atlanta magazine Top Doctors for 2022. All three providers are incredibly grateful to their peers in the medical field for being nominated and making this all possible. Dr. Jim Wheeler, founder and CEO of Family Practice Center, is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Wheeler was president of his medical school class. He attended Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital for his residency in psychiatry before attending UCLA for his family practice residency. He also is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. C. Steven Schramm is a partner at Family Practice Center and board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Tyler Wheeler is board certified in both family and sports medicine. All three providers serve as adjunct medical professors with the Emory University School of Medicine.Family Practice Center is the highest-rated primary care practice in Georgia. They perform a wide variety of healthcare services, including internal medicine, preventive medicine, musculoskeletal medicine and integrative wellness, women’s health, mental health services, dermatology, and sports medicine. The practice is expanding rapidly, recently opening new locations in Canton and Cumming, with new offices opening in Buckhead and Smyrna next year.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Between, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Loganville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Brannon Inman, 87, of Social Circle

Brannon Inman, 87 of Social Circle passed away peacefully July 19, 2022, at Piedmont Hospital in Monroe, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, William Clyde Inman, mother Ola Mae Inman, and brother J.C. Inman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Judy, children Mike (Kelly) Inman, Delene (Dewayne) Ellis, and Jason (Ashley) Inman.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Kidney Failure#Kidneys#Kidney Transplant#Charity#Ga#Emory University Hospital
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJBF

Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Family is desperately searching for their missing dog

Ryder has been missing since Tuesday, June 21st! This happened while the family was on vacation while he was at a boarding facility in Winder. The family is desperate to find him and bring him home. “We know he is terrified; he is scared to even leave our yard. Our...
WINDER, GA
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy