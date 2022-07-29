Say goodbye to your favorite Italian beach break

www.cnn.com
Related
They fell in love on vacation in 1971. They've been together for 50 years
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
‘Nudity on the beach is normal’: how Sardinia is tapping into the naturist revival
Sergio Cossu’s nude awakening came in 1972, when, at the age of 16 and needing a getaway from his family, he ventured to Santa Teresa Gallura, whose stretch of wild, pristine coastline in northern Sardinia was a mecca for hippies from across Europe. “It was my first solo holiday...
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
A Ukrainian couple married on top of an NYC skyscraper, then 3 hours later flew to Italy for a wedding with their families who fled the war
Daria Sokol and Anton Topikha got married at one of New York City's most iconic landmarks with just one witness and an officiant.
RELATED PEOPLE
They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah
On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse
2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
This is the only red diamond on public display anywhere in the world and it is located in the U.S.
The DeYoung Red Diamond on displayPhoto by MBisanz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The DeYoung Red Diamond is one of the largest natural red diamonds that exist in the world. It is the third-largest red diamond in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
natureworldnews.com
A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?
A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
A new start after 60: I was looking for a holiday after my husband died – and ended up with a job in Italy
Joyce Faulkner was contemplating trips to some of the couple’s old haunts when an inquiry about a house swap led to the owner asking if she could help with her children
Ancient Manuscript Claims Jesus of Nazareth Lived in a Japanese Village for 106 years
The burial ground to what some claim is Jesus' final resting placeJensen Walker/WIKIMEDIA. According to a mysterious Japanese manuscript called the Takenouchi documents, everything we know of Jesus Christ is wrong. The documents state that Jesus visited Japan when he was twenty-one to study theology from a Shinto priest.
She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir
If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
A Russian aircraft flew 9 hours between Moscow and Switzerland, traveling over European airspace in a rare routing that added 6 hours to the flight time
A Russian government aircraft flew nine hours Wednesday between Moscow and Basel, Switzerland. The trip would've taken about three hours if EU airspace were not closed to Russian planes. The jet flew over EU airspace with clearance to retrieve Russian diplomatic staff in Switzerland.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3