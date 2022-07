There was no surprise when it came to first place on this year's "Best Hospitals" list from U.S. News & World Report. For the seventh consecutive year, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., clocked in at No. 1 on the Honor Roll of the 20 institutions ranked as "delivering exceptional treatment across many areas of care," U.S. News said in an announcement of its 2022-2023 rankings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO