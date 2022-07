Richfield mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez is the first Latina mayor in the state and that city’s youngest mayor. This spring, Gonzalez announced that she will not seek reelection, but her time as mayor has sparked a conversation on more representation in local government. Gonzalez joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about what she has accomplished during her time as mayor and what she hopes her legacy will be.

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO