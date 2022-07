The Detroit Red Wings have added a little more defensive depth, signing Robert Hagg to a one-year, one-way contract. Hagg will earn $800K in the 2022-23 season. Hagg, 27, was swapped twice in the last year, first as part of the Buffalo Sabres’ return from the Philadelphia Flyers for Rasmus Ristolainen, and then to the Florida Panthers at the deadline for a sixth-round pick. He’ll see his salary cut in half after carrying a $1.6M cap hit the last two seasons, and joins an organization where it is not immediately clear how much playing time is available.

