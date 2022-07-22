ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol View commentary: Friday, July 22, 2022

By Pat Nolan
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CAPITOL VIEW. THE HEAT IS REALLY ON; WHAT THE DEFINITION IS; ALL THE MAJOR GOP 5th DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES ARE UNDER ATTACK AS EARLY VOTING BEGINS AND NEW FUNDRAISING TOTALS ARE RELEASED; THE FIGHT AND CONTROVERSY OVER REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS CONTINUES; CONGRESSMAN JOHN ROSE ON INSIDE POLITICS; THE...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

 

Deadline

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Won’t Be Prosecuted After Arrest At Capitol

UPDATED: Staffers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won’t be prosecuted after their arrest last month for unlawful entry at the Capitol. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said that they could not move forward with charges because those detained “were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Regretful Jan. 6 Rioter Apologizes to Capitol Police Officers After Testifying at House Hearing: PHOTOS

On Tuesday, after Capitol rioter Stephen Ayres testified before the Jan. 6 select committee, he apologized to Capitol Police officers. A devout follower of then-President Donald Trump, Ayres said he believed the 2020 election had been stolen — because Trump said so. Ayres testified that he "didn't actually plan to go down" to the Capitol, but after Trump alluded to marching alongside supporters there, the group made their way to the central government building. "We basically were just following what he said."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Secret Service confirms Jan. 6-related text messages were deleted

Washington — Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved, the agency confirmed Tuesday in response to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member of the Jan 6. panel, said the Secret Service acknowledged the erasure in a letter Tuesday, detailing how agency phones were migrated to a new system in the weeks after the 2021 attack. Murphy said the agency left it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
