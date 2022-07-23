ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytheon Corporation: $1 million verdict in whistleblower case upheld by 10th Circuit

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Bruce Casias has yet to see a penny from a $1 million verdict a federal jury awarded him in December of 2019. That may soon change because the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado upheld the verdict earlier this week. “I mean, being...

Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Putin enlists convicted murderers and jailed ex-military spies for war in Ukraine as Russia steps up prison recruitment in desperate bid to bolster frontline forces

Vladimir Putin is enlisting convicted murderers and jailed spies to fight on the front line in his war in Ukraine, it has been revealed. Russia is recruiting from prisons in a number of regions across the country. Among those recruited are jailed ex-military intelligence agents and other former special forces...
POLITICS
The Drive

First Laser Weapon For A Fighter Delivered To The Air Force

The Air Force now has all the major components for its pod-mounted defensive laser weapon, paving the way for first airborne tests. The U.S. Air Force has received a high-energy laser weapon that can be carried by aircraft in podded form. The news came today when Lockheed Martin disclosed that at least one of the weapons, which it developed, has been delivered to the Air Force for test work. This effort falls within the wider framework of still-evolving plans to have laser-armed fighter jets that can engage enemy missiles, and possibly other targets too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

US successfully tests hypersonic missile off California coast

The U.S. successfully tested a hypersonic missile off the coast of California on Tuesday. The Lockheed Martin-produced missile is designated the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). The plane-mounted missile had previously failed to detach in past tests, according to Reuters. Hypersonic weapons fly in the upper atmosphere and reach incredible...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phone Arena

FBI bombshell: Huawei's rural cellular gear could spy on U.S. nukes and more

For many years Huawei's alleged ties to the Communist Chinese government have led to rumors that the company placed spy equipment in its phones and telecomunications equipment that would collect personal and corporate data on behalf of the Chinese government. While both firms denied the accusations numerous times, the rumors persist to this day. In 2018, the U.S. government told its allies not to use Huawei's networking equipment when building out their 5G networks.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Pentagon and Lockheed Reach Deal to Build 375 F-35 Fighter Jets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense agreed with Lockheed Martin Corp to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, the two parties said on Monday, amid expectations the price of the most common version of the aircraft would increase due to inflation and slower production. "We...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USA TODAY

Sinkhole swallows van, Navajo code talkers, female Blue Angel: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery: Alan Eugene Miller, 57, a truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago is set to be put to death on Sept. 22, the Alabama Supreme Court said. The clerk’s office announced the scheduled execution date of Miller, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings, which occurred in Shelby County in 1999. Testimony indicated Miller was delusional and believed the two men he killed were spreading rumors about him, including one that he was gay. Although a defense psychiatrist testified Miller was mentally ill, he also said Miller’s condition wasn’t bad enough to use as a basis for an insanity defense under state law. Another Alabama inmate already is set for execution later this month. A federal judge last week ruled the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. could go ahead as scheduled on July 28, refusing the condemned man’s request for a postponement. James was convicted of killing his former girlfriend, Faith Hall, in Birmingham, almost three decades ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

Lightning Killed A Soldier & Injured 9 In Georgia & It’s One Of The Deadliest States For Strikes

A fatal lightning strike killed one U.S. Army Reserve Soldier and injured nine others during field training at Fort Gordon in August, GA yesterday. "It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries. No name will be released until the next of kin have been notified. We know there were injuries, but we don't know the extent of those injuries," Anne Bowman, a base spokesperson told ABC News.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lightning strike kills one soldier and wounds nine others at US Army base

One person has been killed and nine others were injured after a lightning strike hit the Fort Gordon US Army base in Georgia, officials have said. The base, about seven miles west of Augusta and the South Carolina border, was hit by the lightning event on Wednesday at about 11.10am.US Army spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman told The New York Times that the deceased, who died of their injuries, had been hit while in the training area of the base. “It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Griner's drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Tuesday for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one of them she acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February, but said she had no criminal intent. The slow-moving trial and her five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained,” a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials. Griner was arrested amid high U.S.-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”
BASKETBALL

