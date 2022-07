The hottest weather of the year thus far is on tap for this week. Some may want to be ‘bring it on’ by playing the 2011 song by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Heatwave. Temperatures in the North Sound region will likely top 90 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the highest readings in the Cascade foothills like Darrington, Monroe, and Sultan.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO