New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick praises Mac Jones for his drastic improvement from Jones’ rookie to his sophomore season!. The sophomore year will be a huge year for rookie QB Mac Jones coming off an impressive rookie campaign. While making the Pro Bowl and making the playoffs all in his rookie year after just missing the playoffs with veteran QB Cam Newton, people still don’t believe in him. Many believe it was a fluke year and the talent around him is making up for what he lacks, therefore, seeming like “smoke and mirrors.” However, New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is here to assure Jones is the real deal.

