MIAMI - Monday, July 25th, is the last day to register or change your party affiliation if you are planning on casting your ballot in the upcoming August 23rd Primary Election. Florida is a closed primary state and that means only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates. The winners of the primaries head to a general election. Remember that once you register, you can expect to receive a voter information card. Click here to register or change party affiliation. If you live in Miami-Dade, click here for important information you need to know. For Broward, click here.

