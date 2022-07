As the final raindrop cleared on Sunday morning, competition in the Main Hunter Ring kicked off and fifty top hunter athletes took part in the $5,000 Pro Traverse City Hunter Derby and $5,000 Non Pro Traverse City Hunter Derby. The two victors hailed from the same barn; Greg Crolick, head trainer at Greg Crolick Stables in Clarkston, MI, took top honors in the professional section with Calisto, while his student Maya Rahaim claimed the non-pro section with Kuore.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO