Florida Man Found Naked And Missing An Arm

A Tampa rapper who went by the name “Rollie Bands” was sadly murdered just 5 minutes after telling his enemies to come kill him. According to Revolt Tv, Rollie Bands posted this message to his instagram story,“A lot of these n*ggas know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n*gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes.” Soon after the Hillsborough County sheriffs department received a report that a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The suspects fled the scene, but investigators believe that the victim knew them. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs office is encouraging anyone with information to give them a call at (813) 247-8200. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO