Sarasota, FL

Florida Man Found Naked And Missing An Arm

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the craziest story of the week! Sarasota man was found by a group of people naked and missing an arm after a...

Comments / 39

Mark z
2d ago

this story is just like the man's arm. it's missing. there is no story here. title, but no story

Reply(2)
18
QuantumZeno56
2d ago

Heading rewrite "Man Found in a Compromising Disarming Situation"

Reply(1)
18
What??????
2d ago

you see "Florida man" and you are obligated to read the article.

Reply(1)
14
 

UPI News

Alligator visits Florida sheriff's office parking garage

July 25 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said 911 dispatchers heading back to their cars after finishing a shift made a surprising discovery -- an alligator in the parking garage. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the dispatchers spotted the gator wandering under cars...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Person on motorcycle dead in Tampa crash, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving on a motorcycle died in a crash around 7:43 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, deputies say. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the accident only involved the motorcycle and no other cars. Westbound Waters was closed between Twin Lakes Boulevard and Claonia Street while...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Overturned car slows traffic on US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Watch for slow-moving traffic on U.S. Highway 19 following a crash involving an overturned car, police said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Drew Street. Drivers in the area should expect delays, according to a tweet from the Clearwater Police Department.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
FOX8 News

Greensboro trucker seriously injured in Florida pile-up

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina man was seriously injured in a crash on I-4 near Lakeland on Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 34. Traffic was slowing down due to congestion when a tractor-trailer slammed into...
GREENSBORO, NC
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Murdered After Telling His Enemies To Come Kill Him

A Tampa rapper who went by the name “Rollie Bands” was sadly murdered just 5 minutes after telling his enemies to come kill him. According to Revolt Tv, Rollie Bands posted this message to his instagram story,“A lot of these n*ggas know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n*gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes.” Soon after the Hillsborough County sheriffs department received a report that a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The suspects fled the scene, but investigators believe that the victim knew them. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs office is encouraging anyone with information to give them a call at (813) 247-8200. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Deadly crash partially closes Adamo Drive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash closed a roadway in Tampa Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said they were investigating a single-vehicle fatality that happened on East Adamo Drive. The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive at 50th Street. It was later...
TAMPA, FL
HipHopDX.com

Tampa Rapper Rollie Bands Murdered Minutes After Challenging His 'Opps' To Pull Up

Tampa, FL – Aspiring Tampa, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend minutes after challenging his enemies to meet him at his apartment. According to Fox 13, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said officers were investigating a murder at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard on Friday (July 22).
TAMPA, FL

