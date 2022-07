Donovan Mitchell is reportedly drawing trade interest from the Wizards, Raptors, Hornets, Kings, Heat, Hawks and the previously-rumored Knicks. (Shams Charania) After Mitchell was announced to be on the trading block, the only team that was originally rumored was the Knicks, but now plenty of other suitors have made themselves known. Although there has been no traction in terms of trade proposals, it is clear that the All-Star guard has a legitimate chance to be traded if Utah finds the right return. The Jazz will likely look for a few solid players along with a package of draft picks if they were to move on from the face of their franchise.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO