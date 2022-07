The Dept. of Transportation has reduced the operational hours of the controversial Main Street busway in Flushing. The busway, which runs down a .6-mile stretch of Main Street between Northern Boulevard and Sanford Avenue, is now in operation from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Sundays having previously been in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The new rules went into force earlier this month.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO