DETROIT -- Twins fans, the end of an era may well be upon us. Or maybe not? Either way, Miguel Sanó appears to have done enough lately to make the looming decision on his future as difficult as possible for Minnesota. The club has until Tuesday to announce his fate, and because word was expected to come down on Sunday prior to the Twins’ 9-1 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park, the extra 48 hours only adds an air of mystery to the mix.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO