Victims, suspect identified after Maquoketa Caves State Park triple-homicide

A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15. The shooting took place on the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street in Rock Island. Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 9:50 p.m. to find 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering a gunshot wound. Roe was transported to UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, but he died before arrival.
A 21-year-old man was left injured following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday morning, according to police. It was around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street within the Douglas Park neighborhood. Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No property damage was reported. An investigation is...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — UPDATE (9 a.m., July 25): 26-year-old Isaac D. Brown of Rock Island was located at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 24 in the 400 block of West 10th Avenue and taken into custody by Milan Police. Brown was being held in the Rock Island County...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Since the start of summer, The Rock Island Police Department reported a total of ten different shootings. The first one took place on June 19th, 2022 with the latest falling on Sunday, July 24th. Half of those shootings turned deadly, resulting in five deaths. The...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — No one should ever have to deal with the trauma and grief that 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt will carry with him for the rest of his life. The young boy's life was flipped upside down when his parents and younger sister were taken from him in a shooting at an Iowa state park.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island. The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Motorcycle enthusiasts hit the road in East Moline on Saturday to ride for heroes. This was the fourth year for the "Ride For Our Troops" drive. It was run by U.S. Army veteran and six-time world UFC champion Randy Couture. His organization is the Xtreme...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport got some music on the riverfront while doing a little cleaning Saturday. Volunteers gathered for what was called the Recycle Like a Rockstar event. People sorted trash from the Mississippi River to recycle. It was through nonprofit group Living Lands & Waters. The organization prides...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Around 100 bikers rolled into the Rock Island-Milan School District's annual Ready to Rock the School Year event on Sunday. The motorcyclists rode around the Quad Cities area for the eighth annual benefit ride, 'Bikers 4 Backpacks.' The ride helps raise money and collect school supplies for students in the Rock Island-Milan School District.
MOLINE, Ill. — Kiwanis Club of Moline celebrated 100 years of community service. Its festive event was at Riverside Park in Moline Saturday. The park is the same place the club built a popular tourist camp in the early 1900s. The celebration was supposed to take place in 2020,...
GALENA, Ill — A caravan celebrating new Medal of Honor highway signs made a stop in Galena on Sunday. The ceremony honored the only Medal of Honor recipient in the Galena area - Sgt. Henry Taylor, who was a Civil War veteran. Members of the local American legion, VFW...
Becca Nicke and Red Perez were far from home in St. Louis when the news dropped. On June 24, the United States Supreme Court, in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, overturned Roe v. Wade, concluding that a pregnant person's right to an abortion was not constitutionally-protected; returning the contested legal issue to state lawmakers.
