Maquoketa, IA

Victims, suspect identified after Maquoketa Caves State Park triple-homicide

WQAD
 3 days ago

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting...

www.wqad.com

WQAD

23-year-old is wanted for murder in connection to Rock Island shooting

A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15. The shooting took place on the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street in Rock Island. Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 9:50 p.m. to find 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering a gunshot wound. Roe was transported to UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, but he died before arrival.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

4th Rock Island shooting reported in week, 21-year-old victim

A 21-year-old man was left injured following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday morning, according to police. It was around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street within the Douglas Park neighborhood. Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No property damage was reported. An investigation is...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
WQAD

Decades-old time capsule opened at Rock Island church

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island. The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

'Recycle Like a Rockstar' event in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport got some music on the riverfront while doing a little cleaning Saturday. Volunteers gathered for what was called the Recycle Like a Rockstar event. People sorted trash from the Mississippi River to recycle. It was through nonprofit group Living Lands & Waters. The organization prides...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Kiwanis Club of Moline celebrates 100 years

MOLINE, Ill. — Kiwanis Club of Moline celebrated 100 years of community service. Its festive event was at Riverside Park in Moline Saturday. The park is the same place the club built a popular tourist camp in the early 1900s. The celebration was supposed to take place in 2020,...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Galena Civil War veteran, Medal of Honor recipient honored

GALENA, Ill — A caravan celebrating new Medal of Honor highway signs made a stop in Galena on Sunday. The ceremony honored the only Medal of Honor recipient in the Galena area - Sgt. Henry Taylor, who was a Civil War veteran. Members of the local American legion, VFW...
GALENA, IL
NewsBreak
